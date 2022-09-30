 Skip to content

Dawn of Kagura: Maika's Story - The Dragon's Wrath update for 30 September 2022

Dawn of Kagura: Maika's Story - The Dragon's Wrath - Out Now from Shiravune!

Shiravune has released Dawn of Kagura: Maika's Story - The Dragon's Wrath on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

Maika Tono has become renowned throughout the land for sealing a nine-tailed fox youkai. Midway through another day of training apprentice priestesses, she is offered a shockingly daunting quest—to appease the anger of a dragon god whose shrine was destroyed by a certain village's plans for tourist-based redevelopment. Incited by the Ryujin's wrath, various youkai have also gone berserk and the villagers are unable to escape the ensuing chaos. To save the villagers, Maika decides to accept and go into battle once more...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2085230/

