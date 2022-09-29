1st Update: Fighter Movement

Our first update to Lost Fleet is focused on ship handling, many of you have had issues with steering and we've reworked both the way drag is applied to your motion as well as the thrust values for every single fighter. Be assured that we'll keep working on this until it's right, and we make a point to read and respond to as much of your feedback as possible.
Here are todays update notes:
- Separated the drag values for fighter craft so that steering and aiming are much less punishing
- Thruster vertical and horizontal torque power adjusted for all fighters to match
- Reduced mining bonus from 34 to 20
- Added player resource collector bonus to Mule description (resources income is split among players, anyone piloting a mule gets a personal 20% bonus to the resources they collect)
- Zeus health increased from 175 to 200
- Computer Players no longer buy refineries if no resources remain on the map
- Updated tab menu formatting for player cards, kill counter shouldn’t be cut off anymore
- Boss enemy wreckage no longer despawns before map change
- Enemy shipyards now have an effect to indicate they are building enemy ships, spawn time increased from 90 to 100, armor increased to from 0 to 1
- Cursor is now confined to the game screen
- Fixed Deadzone, Virtual Stick Size and Orbital Cam Speed sliders
- Updated repair ship tooltip to let players know they can use ‘t’ to find the nearest ship in need of repairs
