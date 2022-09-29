Version 1.1.3r is Live!

Hello Avalicians! This update patches up a few trouble spots, adds in more loop points for music tracks, and has numerous other bugfixes and quality of life changes. Thank you again for playing!

General

The character select screen now properly shows the current button assignments for each listed move, instead of always showing the default keyboard keys.

Updated conditions for checking the Perfection and Character Master badges.

Fixed conditions for the Speed Hunter, Battlesphere Legend, and Sparring Buddy badges.

Low Oxygen meter now makes the same alert sound as the heat meter.

The local fade transition effect (used a lot during cutscenes) now has a 5 frame delay before it starts turning transparent again, to compensate for possible delta time and framerate discrepancies (which would at times start unfading when the camera hasn't yet moved to the new scene location).

Music

Added missing loop points for the songs for Basic Tutorial, Boss - Robot B, Boss - Arena, Hub - Shuigang, Battlesphere Course, Map - Floating Island, and Paradise Prime.

The loop point for Lightning Tower has been adjusted so that the second half of the song is now heard ingame.

Royal Palace / Dojo

Fixed Askal's rock spawning being framerate-dependent.

Askal now should stop his dashes closer to the player before launching attacks to compensate for their hitboxes.

Moved Milla out of the frame for the start of the Palace Return cutscene, so that she now enters the screen from the left instead of standing in place until her first line.

Battlesphere

Increased duration of some of the Player Cannons in Mondo Condo to make sure the player isn't overlapping terrain by the time the cannon fires.

City Hall

Added a camera hotspot to the entrance area to stop the camera from being able to show the inside parts from the main entrance if the player is travelling at high speed.

Tidal Gate

Lowered the starting point slightly so that it's visually at ground level.

Sky Bridge

Life Petals dropped by WeatherFaces are now magnetic, so that player wouldn't miss out on them in case they are forced off of their current location.

Fixed the bottom pusher under one of the Beacon arenas that would push the player in a wrong direction, which would force a restart.

Droplet Ships should now cover the Beacon arenas more uniformly from left to right.

The cutscene transition in Sky Bridge now has a 30 frame delay, so that there is enough time to collect any dropped Life Petals.

Rocket Sleds in Sky Bridge now turn off their sound after ejecting the player to prevent the sound from staying for the entirety of the stage if the sled failed to turn inactive.

Paradise Prime

Fixed the typo in Tatay's line (again).

Lightning Tower

Turned off Falling KOs in this stage, as sometimes the camera hotspot setups could kill falling players, as noticed at some areas that Drake Cocoons fall through.

Diamond Point

Increased the size of the side pillars' collision so that the characters will be less obscured when they are standing right next to them.

The boss should no longer have their velocity severely reduced at the start of their dash attack in later phases of the fight.

Gravity Bubble

Added a pusher to the top of the Gravity Bubble's final underwater sequence, further preventing the player from jumping over the exit zone trigger.

Bakunawa Chase

KOs are now tracked properly.

