- Fixed the Simplified Chinese translations
- Slightly less enemies in waves 8 and 11
- Some enemies' health has been slightly reduced (big guys)
- Reduced the hitbox of the player (should be easier to avoid damage and to get closer to enemies as a melee character without taking damage)
- Bosses now have HP bars
- Slightly increased the enemy spawns' player detection range (so they shouldn't spawn as close to the player)
- Fixed a bug where Brawler had +100% crit chance. Now has +5 Melee Damage and 0% crit chance instead of -50%
- Torture: heals 5 HP / sec => 3
- Lowered the brightness of explosions
- Manual aiming now has a custom bigger mouse cursor
- Improved the hitbox of the Wizard boss projectiles (shouldn't damage you when the ball is not fully out anymore)
- Slightly increased the chance to find weapons in the shop
- Reduced the volume of the sound made by the enemy that appears in wave 11
Brotato update for 29 September 2022
Patch 0.5.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
