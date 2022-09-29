 Skip to content

Brotato update for 29 September 2022

Patch 0.5.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9618908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Simplified Chinese translations
  • Slightly less enemies in waves 8 and 11
  • Some enemies' health has been slightly reduced (big guys)
  • Reduced the hitbox of the player (should be easier to avoid damage and to get closer to enemies as a melee character without taking damage)
  • Bosses now have HP bars
  • Slightly increased the enemy spawns' player detection range (so they shouldn't spawn as close to the player)
  • Fixed a bug where Brawler had +100% crit chance. Now has +5 Melee Damage and 0% crit chance instead of -50%
  • Torture: heals 5 HP / sec => 3
  • Lowered the brightness of explosions
  • Manual aiming now has a custom bigger mouse cursor
  • Improved the hitbox of the Wizard boss projectiles (shouldn't damage you when the ball is not fully out anymore)
  • Slightly increased the chance to find weapons in the shop
  • Reduced the volume of the sound made by the enemy that appears in wave 11

