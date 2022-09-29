 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost In Fantaland update for 29 September 2022

Hotfix 20220929

Share · View all patches · Build 9618875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix：
Fix 通关后依然留了遗物节点(Legacy)
Fix 遗忘药水（Oblivion Potion）取消后错误地块高亮；强遗忘药水必须选正好2张牌的问题
Fix 陷阱道具没有说明文字
Fix Crashes...各种闪退

Content change：
A lot of English translation updates about Basice things, Artifacts, Items...
Card 直接要害降低10%效果
火焰精魄每回合提升2点伤害

Changed files in this update

Depot 1266431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link