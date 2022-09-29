Hotfix 20220929

Bug Fix：
Fix 通关后依然留了遗物节点(Legacy)
Fix 遗忘药水（Oblivion Potion）取消后错误地块高亮；强遗忘药水必须选正好2张牌的问题
Fix 陷阱道具没有说明文字
Fix Crashes...各种闪退
Content change：
A lot of English translation updates about Basice things, Artifacts, Items...
Card 直接要害降低10%效果
火焰精魄每回合提升2点伤害
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fix：
Fix 通关后依然留了遗物节点(Legacy)
Fix 遗忘药水（Oblivion Potion）取消后错误地块高亮；强遗忘药水必须选正好2张牌的问题
Fix 陷阱道具没有说明文字
Fix Crashes...各种闪退
Content change：
A lot of English translation updates about Basice things, Artifacts, Items...
Card 直接要害降低10%效果
火焰精魄每回合提升2点伤害
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update