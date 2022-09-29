Heavy Machinery Update is OUT NOW!

The Heavy Machinery Update is finally here! Tanks, drones, guns, aa turrets, and more are waiting for you once you open your Steam library and click that little blue "update" icon!

In case you haven't seen the trailer yet, give it a watch here:



To celebrate another big release, Volcanoids is also 30% OFF right now!

Lastly, before we dig into patch notes (pun intended), MASSIVE thanks goes out to everyone who's been patiently supporting us while we brought this update to you all!

Rich

Tanks

The biggest reinforcement COGs got since the Combat Update. There are many types differentiated by armor, guns, combat behavior, and missions.

Destructibility and Weakspots

Before we dive into the tank types, let's take a look at something they all have in common.

Pretty much every single part of a given tank (tracks, turrets) can be destroyed individually and will have some effect. For example, if you destroy its tracks on one side, the tank won't be able to drive away from you or turn fast.

Or if you destroy their turrets, they won't be able to shoot but will try to run you over.

Every tank also has parts that will critically damage the tank when hit (aka weakspots). Those are usually on the back and look like an engine but can be covered by armor, so you need to shoot off the armor first to expose them.

Destroying their tracks so they can't move and then getting behind them to hit the engine weakspot should be your priority during most tank encounters. If you put in the effort to strategically target those key parts, you will have a lot of success destroying tanks.

Combat Tanks

As the name suggests, these types are the most armored and have the deadliest turrets. Their mission is to guard key areas of the island or COG drillships. When spotting you the lighter and faster combat tanks will circle around while shooting. The heavier but slower version will drive straight ahead at you with all its firepower. Hitting the weakspots is especially important when you encounter this type of tank.

Transport Tanks

These have medium armor and only one light driver turret. Transporting materials and other types of cargo around the island is their purpose which makes them the perfect target for ambushing. As opposed to combat tanks, these will default to trying to get away from you when spotting you. However, if you manage to destroy their only turret they will try to run you over as a last resort.



You can actually shoot the cargo off of them while they're trying to escape.

Utility Tanks

Utility tanks have the weakest armor of them all and also have only one turret. Their mission is to deploy in key areas and start digging or researching. If you attack them, they too will try to get away from you as fast as possible and will resort to running you over if their turret gets destroyed.

Drones

Will be another new enemy that will shake up the combat dynamic in a major way. From the small drones that will swarm you like annoying insects...

To massive drones flying above the tree line hunting you down with their spotlights and heavy weapons. Some you will be able to outrun, some you won't.

New Guns

3 iconic weapons have been added to your armory in this update. And if you've been following the Steam posts, you know that there was an opportunity to suggest the in-game names for them. So thanks again to everyone who shared their ideas! The highlighted names below are the ones the team and I ended up choosing and that actually made it in the game.

Lewis Gun

A new light machine gun that will go by its WW1 nickname "The Rattlesnake" suggested first by: RavnosFX

Lee Enfield

A bolt action rifle that will go by the name "The Marshal" suggested by: "Peritacus" in our Discord server

C96 Mauser

And last but not least, an automatic pistol that will go by the name "The Officer's Pistol" suggested first by: Smuckers rasp berry jelly

Anti-Air Turrets

Helping you deal with the new airborne enemy will be the new anti-air turrets coming in 6 variants. As with the regular turrets, they are automatic by default but you can control them manually using the gunner seat.

Controller Support

Controller enthusiasts, we see you, and we got something in this update for you too. Volcanoids now has full controller support!

Roof Modules

The last big-ish feature is the ability to place production, refinery, and research modules on the roof (instead of just on the walls). Which is something mostly players that love to optimize their drillships to the maximum will appreciate.

FAQ

Q: Can the tanks and drones be driven or used by players?

A: Not yet, we weren't able to fit it in this update but it is something we would love to pursue in the future. Will keep you updated!

Q: Can the anti-air turrets also shoot at enemies on the ground?

A: Yes they can, but they have more blind spots than the regular turrets if the enemy gets close enough to the drillship.