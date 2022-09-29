 Skip to content

Carrier Command 2 update for 29 September 2022

Major Update 4 - Defence and Resupply - OUT NOW!

Build 9618700

Dear Players,

The new major update is out now!

The Defence and Resupply Update is the new major update, featuring the ability to defend and fortify captured islands, the new land chassis to resupply deployed vehicles in the field, and new consumable fighting droids to flood the battlefield with fire power.

Fortifications

From the vehicle control map, you can select your captured command centers and build static defences. There are 3 static defence turret loadouts, and it's the players decision where to place their fortifications. Static defences take time to manufacture and build so it is important to plan and start early and invest in securing your islands.

The Mule

The Mule is a new land vehicle chassis, with 6 attachment slots of the new utility type. Attachment options include fuel and ammo resupply modules, as well as combat droids. This new vehicle and attachment set allows resupply and replenishment in the field. This has been a popular request, with limited ammo being a major logistics consideration when deploying a landing group.

The Combat Droid

The new combat droid is a deployable fighting unit, similar to virus bots, except equipped with dual chain guns. These droids are consumable and last only as long as their fuel and ammo lasts, but with the ability to carry up to 6 on a single Mule, then deployment can dramatically increase firepower for a limited time.

Once deployed, the new droids work a lot like the other land vehicles, and can be commanded from the map and remote controlled with movement and weapons control.

Please see the notes below for full details of the changes. We also have minor updates in the works and will have more updates out to you as soon as they are ready.

We look forward to your feedback on this new update, and let us know what you want to see next too!

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.4.1

Feature - Defensive turrets can be built on captured islands by selecting the command center on the vehicle control map

  • 3 turret loadouts can be constructed
    Feature - Added new logistics support vehicle - the mule
  • New logistics container attachments can be equipped on the mule
  • Mules will automatically resupply nearby vehicles with ammo from their logistics containers
    Feature - Added new deployable droid vehicle
  • Droids can be attached to the mule and deployed using a deploy waypoint from the vehicle control map
  • Droids have a finite amount of ammo but are powerful, making them a good temporary defense
  • Up to 6 droids can be attached to a mule at once
  • Droids retire and self-destruct when they run out of ammo or fuel
    Rework - Rebalanced island control currency rewards
    Fix - Fixed chaingun weapons not syncing in multiplayer in some situations

