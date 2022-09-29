Patch Notes e1.8.1

e1.8.1

Latest Changes:

Singleplayer

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred when starting the game launcher.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player died during corporal punishment.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused clans without settlements to over-value the worth of settlements during vassal defection calculations.

Fixed a bug that caused AI parties to hoard items causing them to slow down significantly due to overburdened and herding penalties.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player's captain perks from being applied to the player's assigned formation during field and village battles.

Fixed a bug that caused cavalry AI to miss their targets when using melee weapons.

Changes

If a player clan-owned settlement's prison exceeds the prisoner size limit, the excess amount of prisoners will be sold to a ransom broker. The prisoners that will be sold are selected from the lowest tier troops with all proceeds going to the settlement. This only applies to non-hero prisoners.

Multiplayer

Fixes

Improved and optimised the lobby server and custom server list performance.

Improved the ranked leaderboard loading speed.

Fixed a bug that caused some ranks to be displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the “Is Official” filter typo on the server browser.

Changes

Enabled custom server support:

Custom servers can be used to set up your own multiplayer games, host events, have fun with your clan or just mess around with your friends on your own terms. Once installed and hosted, they appear on our in-game server list where anyone can then join the server and play. Currently, the custom server files are only available through Steam.

You can access more information on how to host your own custom server from the new in-game menu tab or by following the links below:

