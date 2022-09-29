 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 29 September 2022

Updated on September 29

Share · View all patches · Build 9618628

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Event modification
  2. Bugs in the transportation team
  3. Added battle box selection
  4. Added pause prompt
  5. The first game tutorial guide is modified
  6. Bugs in battle
  7. Resolution adaptation

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131591
  • Loading history…
