Isles of Etherion update for 29 September 2022

Isles of Etherion Early Access Available Now!!!

29 September 2022

Hi Adventurers!

After nearly 5 years of development, Isles of Etherion has just launched into Early Access!!!

We'll be offering an 15% launch discount for the first week!

We'd like to take this opportunity to thank our Kickstarter backers for giving us the opportunity to make this possible and being with us along the way.

We also received tremendous help from a number of streamers that provided valuable feedback which helped us continually improve the game.

To all new adventurers, welcome to the Isles and we look forward to embarking on this journey with all of you!

If you experience any bugs, please report in the Bug Reports tread.

