Clouzy! Patch Notes - Version 1.2.1

Hey everyone! Today’s patch is just going to be a quick hotfix of a couple of important bugs.

Version 1.2.1 - Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the shader that appeared while pressing the interact button to pick up items showed artifact lines.

Added a reinforcement to prevent an occasional bug where after the final cinematic the game would be just a black screen.

Fixed a bug where the summer event customization didn’t lock whenever creating a new save file.

Fixed a bug in the crafting machine where the navigation between recipe pages didn’t work as intended.

Fixed a bug where the summer event cinematic triggered a warn at the same time, limiting your visibility of the first seconds of the cinematic.

Fixed a bug where the controls didn’t change dynamically between gamepad and keyboard while in the iClouzy.

Fixed a bug where the summer event warn triggered when loading the game.

Fixed a bug where food rewards from secondary quests didn’t cure the ailments they stated.

Fixed a bug where the summer event notification continued showing up in the iClouzy even though the event was over.

Fixed a bug where the Catatouille achievement was counting cooking attempts rather than successful meals created.

Changed the way the “Game of Teas” achievement is obtained to avoid a bug where rarely the achievement couldn’t be unlocked.

Fixed a bug where occasionally when sleeping in the bed inside the house, the wardrobe prompt would take priority over getting out of the bed.

Fixed multiple bugs related to the orchard, including trees duplicating.

Fixed a bug in the cloud status panel and the Nimbo to better update the status of the quests and clouds.

Fixed a bug where some cinematics could be retriggered.

