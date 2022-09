Share · View all patches · Build 9618539 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

We have made a few changes and bugfixes for you!

You can see the detailed patchnotes here:

Quality of Life

Added Ingame Chat

Changed the Spawning System



Convenie

Removed Microlags

Added missing Blocking Volume

Reworked Foliage and Landscape

Warehouse

Fixed Nanite loading issues

Castaway

Added little Islands around the map

Reworked Landscape material

Please refresh the game or restart steam.