Patch: 141.93 - Minor Improvements

Some more minor improvements account for experiences around the support for arbitrary resizing of the windowed client as well as windowless fullscreen mode added to fullscreen exclusive mode.
Changes
- Minimize box was inadvertently removed, is now added again
- Alt-Tab will minimize the fullscreen exclusive window again
- SHIFT-ALT-ENTER will toggle fullscreen exclusive mode
- Documented ALT-ENTER (windowless fullscreen) and SHIFT-ALT-ENTER (fullscreen exclusive) on Video Options
Thanks for the feedback.
Changed files in this update