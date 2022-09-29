Patch: 141.93 - Minor Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9618463 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 14:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Some more minor improvements account for experiences around the support for arbitrary resizing of the windowed client as well as windowless fullscreen mode added to fullscreen exclusive mode.

Changes

Minimize box was inadvertently removed, is now added again

Alt-Tab will minimize the fullscreen exclusive window again

SHIFT-ALT-ENTER will toggle fullscreen exclusive mode

Documented ALT-ENTER (windowless fullscreen) and SHIFT-ALT-ENTER (fullscreen exclusive) on Video Options

Thanks for the feedback.