Buttons for all special province types in paint controler menu of paintmode

A text box to set streangth / how long some special province type will last in paint controler menu of paintmode

Tags for each continent added in upload to workshop menu

Changelog Text box in upload to workshop menu

Tags for each type of scenario i could think if in upload to workshop menu

Sub Divisions added to 42 more countries!!

central African republic

Bahamas

Niger

Morocco

Laos

Hungary

Somalia

Paraguay

Namibia

Ireland

south Sudan

south Korea

Solomon islands

panama

pakistan

Czechia

cambodia

Bolivia

turkmenistan

Tunisia

Nicaragua

Kenya

Guatemala

Ghana

Estonia

Croatia

Cote D'Ivoire

Zimbabwe

Syria

Vanuatu

Guyana

Finland

Bulgaria

Portugal

Oman

Honduras

Cameroon

Burkina Faso

Suriname

Slovakia

North Korea