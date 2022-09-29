-
Buttons for all special province types in paint controler menu of paintmode
-
A text box to set streangth / how long some special province type will last in paint controler menu of paintmode
-
Tags for each continent added in upload to workshop menu
-
Changelog Text box in upload to workshop menu
-
Tags for each type of scenario i could think if in upload to workshop menu
-
Sub Divisions added to 42 more countries!!
-
central African republic
-
Bahamas
-
Niger
-
Morocco
-
Laos
-
Hungary
-
Somalia
-
Paraguay
-
Namibia
-
Ireland
-
south Sudan
-
south Korea
-
Solomon islands
-
panama
-
pakistan
-
Czechia
-
cambodia
-
Bolivia
-
turkmenistan
-
Tunisia
-
Nicaragua
-
Kenya
-
Guatemala
-
Ghana
-
Estonia
-
Croatia
-
Cote D'Ivoire
-
Zimbabwe
-
Syria
-
Vanuatu
-
Guyana
-
Finland
-
Bulgaria
-
Portugal
-
Oman
-
Honduras
-
Cameroon
-
Burkina Faso
-
Suriname
-
Slovakia
-
North Korea
-
Lithuania
EarthRoyale update for 29 September 2022
V11.02
