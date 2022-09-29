 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 29 September 2022

V11.02

Build 9618448

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Buttons for all special province types in paint controler menu of paintmode

  • A text box to set streangth / how long some special province type will last in paint controler menu of paintmode

  • Tags for each continent added in upload to workshop menu

  • Changelog Text box in upload to workshop menu

  • Tags for each type of scenario i could think if in upload to workshop menu

  • Sub Divisions added to 42 more countries!!

  • central African republic

  • Bahamas

  • Niger

  • Morocco

  • Laos

  • Hungary

  • Somalia

  • Paraguay

  • Namibia

  • Ireland

  • south Sudan

  • south Korea

  • Solomon islands

  • panama

  • pakistan

  • Czechia

  • cambodia

  • Bolivia

  • turkmenistan

  • Tunisia

  • Nicaragua

  • Kenya

  • Guatemala

  • Ghana

  • Estonia

  • Croatia

  • Cote D'Ivoire

  • Zimbabwe

  • Syria

  • Vanuatu

  • Guyana

  • Finland

  • Bulgaria

  • Portugal

  • Oman

  • Honduras

  • Cameroon

  • Burkina Faso

  • Suriname

  • Slovakia

  • North Korea

  • Lithuania

Changed files in this update

