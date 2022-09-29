 Skip to content

Civitatem update for 29 September 2022

Update 1.05

My dear Village Elders,

I am back with Update 1.05 as promised. This update brings the German language to Civitatem, along with some small additions and fixes - save game compatible with previous version 1.04

If you notice problems contact me at contact@lw-games, on LW Games discord (click the discord icon in main menu) or use the in-game Submit Feedback button.

  • added a safecheck, when you are out of combatants, raiders will leave after a certain time, and they might try to capture your wounded villagers. (thanks player Chewy for the save)

  • added some missing combat message to localizations, and other message that remained in EN.

  • added some new sfx for buildings and small particles.

  • tweaked combat skills gain, they gain a bit slower.

  • improved accuracy of the attacks / chance to hit on both sides.

  • added a check to be sure, you get all the steam achievements, if they didn't triggered already.

  • made the road and house type hints to be displayed on pause as well

  • fixed some kidnap message that didn't appear

  • fixed a tooltip at the blacksmith for Creating Tools - (thanks player Padulla for reporting it)

  • fixed some line height on some tool tips to make it fully visible

  • fixed research tool tips not being displayed on Pause

  • misc optimizations and tweaks

As always, thanks for your support,

George,
LW Games

