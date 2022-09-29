My dear Village Elders,
I am back with Update 1.05 as promised. This update brings the German language to Civitatem, along with some small additions and fixes - save game compatible with previous version 1.04
If you notice problems contact me at contact@lw-games, on LW Games discord (click the discord icon in main menu) or use the in-game Submit Feedback button.
added a safecheck, when you are out of combatants, raiders will leave after a certain time, and they might try to capture your wounded villagers. (thanks player Chewy for the save)
added some missing combat message to localizations, and other message that remained in EN.
added some new sfx for buildings and small particles.
tweaked combat skills gain, they gain a bit slower.
improved accuracy of the attacks / chance to hit on both sides.
added a check to be sure, you get all the steam achievements, if they didn't triggered already.
made the road and house type hints to be displayed on pause as well
fixed some kidnap message that didn't appear
fixed a tooltip at the blacksmith for Creating Tools - (thanks player Padulla for reporting it)
fixed some line height on some tool tips to make it fully visible
fixed research tool tips not being displayed on Pause
misc optimizations and tweaks
As always, thanks for your support,
George,
LW Games
Changed files in this update