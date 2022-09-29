Update 1.10 - Live on Test Server Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9618393 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 14:13:08 UTC by Wendy

Hunters,

The notes for Update 1.10 can be found below.

Please note, the known issues list will be provided once the update reaches the live servers.

New Consumable: Stalker Beetle

The Stalker Beetle is a new flying “character,” controlled by a Player in first person view. It is spawned and activated as a consumable. It adds reconnaissance capabilities to the arsenal. The Stalker Beetle is unlocked at Bloodline Rank 15 and costs $45.

Activation

The Stalker Beetle is activated by throwing them anywhere similar to a dynamite stick or a decoy

Throwing the Beetle starts a transition into its own camera view

While the Beetle is alive, the controlling Hunter cannot move or perform any actions.

Controls

The Beetle’s camera is permanently using Dark Sight, but with a slightly increased view distance.

The Beetle’s Dark Sight will not consume Dark Sight Boost the Hunter might have and does not highlight enemy Hunters.

The Beetle has two control schemes: Absolute (Default): Movement input applies only horizontally. Altitude can be changed via analogue triggers (controller) or dedicated buttons (keyboard). Relative: Movement input applies relative to the camera and changes altitude depending on orientation. Altitude controls can be used for additional adjustments.

Stalker Beetles cannot land and stay airborne constantly.

The Beetle can be deactivated to return to the ground or detonated to cause a small explosion. Stalker Beetles will also be deactivated by the controlling Player receiving damage/dying, exposure to a Choke Cloud, or touching water. The Player returns to their own perspective after deactivating the Beetle. Any Player can pick up a deactivated Stalker Beetle on the ground. The explosion will cause 5 damage to Hunters, applies Poison, applies Medium Bleeding, and destroys objects like lamps and glass pane windows. Additionally, objects like traps and cranks will be triggered; barricaded doors and window shutters will be opened if the explosion is on the “correct” side.

The Beetle has a range of 150m. When it exceeds this distance, an “Out of Range” warning will be displayed with a 10 second countdown. The Beetle will be deactivated if the 10s expires while still out of range.

The Stalker Beetle is highly vulnerable and will die to a single bullet or melee attack. When killed, there is no explosion, and it is no longer able to be picked up.

Other

Players can Ping from the Beetle’s perspective.

Traits: Three traits have been updated at this time to include the Stalker Beetle. The effects of Blade Seer, Poison Sense, and Vigilant will also apply in the Stalker Beetle’s sight.

Proximity Warnings: Stalker Beetles will trigger all warning effects, as a Hunter would. This includes red clue warnings, boss whisper warnings, extraction warnings, and blocking extraction progress. Additionally, enemy Stalker Beetles will show up as a small orange visual effect in Boosted Dark Sight.

Audio: While flying, Stalker Beetles produce a new, unique sound that is linked to their velocity. The faster the Beetle is flying, the louder the sound. Beetles should be able to disguise their presence in gun fights but heard when the environment is quieter.

Environment: Stalker Beetles interact with the environment, as if they are a Hunter. They will startle close-by monsters, make noise on hanging chains (and any other prop they touch), startle crows and horses, and trigger traps they touch (killing the Beetle).

AI

Hive swarms can now be killed by Fusees and Flare Pistols.

Audio

Improved Underground System

Fighting close to an underground entry: Previously, sounds that were produced underground were completely muffled, even close to an entry. The new system should behave more realistically and will take the distance to the underground entry into account. The new system will reflect how “deep” a sound is inside now. With the sound being more muffled the “deeper” it is.

Distant behavior of sounds played underground: All sounds (including gunshots and explosions) will be inaudible outside of the underground above 150m. This applies in the reverse as well; all sounds produced outside the underground are muted above 150m.



Developer’s Note:

With this patch, we are making fighting in and around the underground more reliable, from the Audio side. We’re very interested in your feedback on this new system!

Audio Mixing Changes

Dynamite Stick explosions are now quieter, at distance.

Gunplay

Caldwell Pax Claw

The Pax Claw now deals the same damage as the Knife, at the cost of additional stamina drain.

Caldwell Conversion Uppercut

Explosive ammo on the Uppercut can now headshot enemy Hunters at short to medium ranges (approximately 35m).

Compact Ammo Rifles

Compact ammo rifles now have an increased effective range, including custom ammo.

Winfield 1873 Base and all variants are now 150m effective range (193m with FMJ).

Winfield 1873C Base and Marksman are now 150m effective range (193 with FMJ). Silencer is now 135m (162 with FMJ). Vandal variants are now 140m (178 with FMJ).

Nagant M1895 Officer Carbine Carbine and Deadeye are both now 125m.



Two-slot Ammo Weapons

Weapons that can use two ammo slots now have half price for each slot. This is to account for the fact that you are technically buying only half of the ammo per slot in any weapon that can use two ammo types.

The Romero 77 Alamo cannot use two ammo types and does not benefit from half price, even though it is in the Romero 77 unlock tree.

Hunter

Trait Changes

Conduit: In addition to its current effect, Conduit now grants 5 minutes of stamina when picking up a clue or bounty token.

Ghoul: The range and type of monster is no longer limited. Any kill to any monster (including the boss targets) at any range will result in a small health gain.

Poison Sense: The default range has been increased to 150m.

Price Changes

Weapons

Bornheim No.3 Extended goes from $306 to $203

Bornheim No.3 goes from $201 to $146

Bornheim No.3 Match goes from $224 to $180

Caldwell Conversion Chain Pistol goes from $50 to $84

Caldwell Conversion Pistol goes from $26 to $55

Caldwell Conversion Uppercut goes from $275 to $414

Caldwell Pax Claw goes from $125 to $105

Caldwell Pax goes from $100 to $80

Caldwell Rival 78 goes from $100 to $150

Caldwell Rival 78 Handcannon goes from $85 to $125

Combat Axe goes from $5 to $15

Lebel 1886 Marksman goes from $437 to $607

Mosin Nagant Sniper goes from $550 to $730

Nagant M1895 Silencer goes from $53 to $93

Romero 77 goes from $34 to $66

Romero 77 Handcannon goes from $26 to $46

Romero 77 Hatchet goes from $62 to $82

Romero 77 Talon goes from $59 to $84

Winfield 1893 Slate goes from $250 to $333

Winfield Terminus 1887 goes from $309 to $238

Winfield Terminus 1887 Handcannon goes from $289 to $218

Ammo

Chaos Bolts stay at $20 ($10 per slot)

Choke Bolts go from $40 to $20 ($10 per slot)

Concertina Arrows go from $85 to $60 ($30 per slot)

Dragonbreath goes from $50 to $20

Dumdum Compact goes from $40 to $50

Dumdum Medium stays at $50

Explosive Long goes from $120 to $100

Explosive Medium stays at $90

Flechette goes from $45 to$ 40

FMJ Compact goes from $35 to $50

FMJ Long stays at $60

FMJ Medium goes from $45 to $50

Frag Arrows go from $154 to $140 ($70 per slot)

High Velocity Compact goes from $75 to $50

High Velocity Medium goes from $90 to $50

Incendiary Compact goes from $25 to $10

Incendiary Long goes from $35 to $20

Incendiary Medium goes from $30 to $10

Nitro Shredder goes from $150 to $225

Poison Arrows go from $65 to $50 ($25 per slot)

Poison Compact goes from $35 to $50

Poison Long stays at $60

Poison Medium goes from $40 to $50

Slugs go from $200 to $130

Spitzer goes from $220 to $150

Fire Bomb goes from $18 to $30

Frag Bomb goes from $70 to $103

Heavy Knife goes from $25 to $20

Knife goes from $20 to $30

Liquid Fire Bomb goes from $23 to $35

Stalker Beetle is added at $45

Vitality Shot goes from $65 to $85

Weak Vitality Shot goes from $10 to $20

Trait Changes

Trait Point Cost Changes

Beastface goes from 3 to 4

Blade Seer from 2 to 1

Bloodless goes from 4 to 5

Bulletgrubber goes from 6 to 4

Deadeye Scopesmith goes from 1 to 2

Determination goes from 3 to 4

Dewclaw from 2 to 1

Doctor goes from 8 to 9

Fanning goes from 7 to 8

Frontiersman goes from 8 to 7

Gator Legs goes from 2 to 3

Ghoul goes from 4 to 3

Greyhound goes from 4 to 5

Hundred Hands from 3 to 2

Iron Sharpshooter goes from 3 to 2

Levering goes from 3 to 4

Lightfoot goes from 5 to 6

Packmule goes from 3 to 4

Resilience goes from 2 to 3

Silent Killer goes from 5 to 4

Sniper Scopesmith from 3 to 2

Vigilant from 2 to 1

Vigor from 4 to 3

Whispersmith goes from 2 to 1

_Developer’s Note:

We have made some changes to trait point costs to match their usage rates and usefulness rates. Generally, traits that are the most used received an increase and underused traits received a decrease in points. _

Trait Point Rank Unlock Changes

Ambidextrous from rank 44 to 73

Assailant from rank 11 to 72

Beastface from rank 41 to 33

Blade Seer from rank 49 to 53

Bolt Thrower from rank 22 to 26

Bulletgrubber from rank 57 to 43

Bulwark from rank 16 to 59

Conduit from rank 1 to 10

Dauntless from rank 61 to 76

Deadeye Scopesmith from rank 23 to 19

Decoy Supply from rank 43 to 51

Determination from rank 5 to 1

Dewclaw from rank 67 to 55

Doctor from rank 73 to 11

Fanning from rank 17 to 13

Frontiersman from rank 39 to 64

Gator Legs from rank 21 to 36

Ghoul from rank 19 to 23

Greyhound from rank 1 to 3

Hundred hands from rank 60 to 57

Iron Devastator from rank 65 to 66

Iron Repeater from rank 7 to 5

Iron Sharpshooter from rank 47 to 17

Kiteskin from rank 63 to 85

Levering from rank 14 to 8

Lightfoot from rank 27 to 47

Marksman Scopesmith from rank 35 to 25

Mithridatist from rank 15 to 31

Necromancer from rank 69 to 29

Physician from rank 29 to 87

Pitcher from rank 55 to 69

Poacher from rank 59 to 63

Poison Sense from rank 84 to 68

Quartermaster from rank 51 to 22

Resilience from rank 9 to 7

Silent Killer from rank 25 to 45

Sniper Scopesmith from rank 77 to 83

Steady Aim from rank 31 to 20

Steady Hand from rank 33 to 39

Tomahawk from rank 45 to 49

Vigilant from rank 87 to 61

Vigor from rank 38 to 79

Vulture from rank 71 to 81

Whispersmith from rank 38 to 41

Weapon Progression Changes

Berthier Carbine from rank 62 to 48

Bornheim No.3 from rank 30 to 35

Caldwell Conversion Pistol from rank 22 to 18

Caldwell Pax from rank 18 to 58

Caldwell Rival 78 from rank 19 to 16

Dolch 96 from rank 68 to 71

Hand Crossbow from rank 4 to 21

Martini Henri Carbine from rank 16 to 9

Mosin Nagant M1891 from rank 72 to 75

Nagant M1895 Officer from rank 36 to 56

Nitro Express Rifle from rank 88 to 90

Sparks LRR from rank 26 to 30

Specter 1882 from rank 24 to 38

Vetterli 71 Karabiner from rank 6 to 14

Winfield 1887 Terminus from rank 64 to 4

Winfield 1893 Slate from rank 48 to 65

Winfield M1873 from rank 20 to 27

Winfield M1876 Centennial from rank 58 to 24

Ammo Box from rank 80 to 74

Choke Bomb from rank 11 to 1

Dynamite Stick from rank 8 to 6

Fire Bomb from rank 3 to 1

Quad Derringer from rank 66 to 80

Additional Hunt Dollar Rewards

Rank 11 (End of Trainee mode) receives $2000

Rank 34 (Tier 2) receives $2000

Rank 37 receives $200

Rank 44 receives $200

Rank 50 receives $200

Rank 60 receives $200

Rank 67 (Tier 3) receives $1000

Rank 70 receives $200

Rank 77 receives $200

Rank 84 receives $200

Rank 86 receives $200

Rank 88 receives $200

Rank 89 receives $200

Rank 91 - 100 receives $200 per level

World

Global

Cocoon – New Lootable

The Cocoon is a new lootable that can spawn on walls throughout the map. Currently, it will only provide a Stalker Beetle.

here are a few locations on each map where cocoons are permanently nested; the Beetles prefer larger trees.

Like Toolboxes, the Cocoon will provide two items when used with the Packmule trait.

Developer Note:

Though the Cocoon will only give Stalker Beetles currently, we are looking to add more items to the Cocoon’s drop list in the future.

Consumable Spawns

Certain consumables can now be found in the world. Additionally, there is now a permanent spawn for consumables to appear in Watch Towers.

Hellfire Bombs are no longer in the drop table for Toolboxes. They have been replaced by the Fire Bomb and Liquid Fire Bomb.

Stillwater Bayou

Alice Farms: Added an island in the river towards Stillwater Bend.

Catfish Grove: Repositioned the tree logs on the South side.

Chapel of Madonna Noir: Added cover to the bridge by Alice Farms.

Darrow Livestock: Removed some peek spots across all barns.

Darrow Livestock: Added a new roof entrance on the West side building.

Darrow Livestock: Replaced the double doors on the first floor (North side) with a window.

Healing Waters Church: Removed some peek spots and blocked glass windows.

Lockbay Docks: Replaced the barricaded window to a peek hole window (South side).

Lockbay Docks: Removed the crates that block the sliding gate (South side).

Port Reeker: Removed some peek spots.

Port Reeker: Added a new window on the North side of the Canning & Shipping building.

Port Reeker: Lowered the area behind the cart railing so Players can hide better by the Canning & Shipping building.

Slaughterhouse: Added barbed wire fence on the South side.

Slaughterhouse: Added vault and crouch through spots to the fence bordering the cornfield (West side).

Added 6 new spawn points: Between Slaughterhouse and Catfish Grove. West of Cyprus Huts. Between Port Reeker and Reynard Mill & Lumber. Between Stillwater Bend and Chapel of Madonna Noir. On the North side of Scupper Lake. On the Southeast side of Scupper Lake.



Lawson Delta

Bradley & Craven Brickworks: The brick walls next to dog kennels now have cracks for Players to shoot the lanterns more easily.

Godard Docks: Players can now jump from the North side building to the boss lair balcony.

Hemlock & Hide: Reworked the ruins on the North side.

Ironworks: Added a connection between the roofs of the boss building and the West side barn.

Ironworks: Closed and opened some of the small windows.

Lawson Station: Barricaded a static door inside the Waiting Hall building.

Lawson Station: Added ramps up to the platform along the Waiting Hall building.

Maw Battery: Removed an exploit hole.

Nicholls Prison: Reworked the layout, fixed visual noise issues, and added new paths/entrances.

Added 6 new spawn points: Between Godard Docks and Maw Battery. On an island between Maw Battery and Ironworks. Between Blanc Brinery and Godard Docks. On the train tracks North of Blanc Brinery. Between Salters Pork and Golden Acres. On the East side of Windy Run.



DeSalle

Ash Creek Lumber: Added cover around the stairs.

Ash Creek Lumber: Added a ramp to the wooden bridge on the West side.

Darin Shipyard: Barricaded inaccessible areas in the boss building.

First Testimonial Church: Removed some holes in the boss building.

First Testimonial Church: Fixed dog cage visibility on the South side.

Forked River Fishery: Updated cover around the boss building.

Fort Bolden: The railing at the small white house on the Southwest edge of the compound is now vaultable.

Lower DeSalle: Removed some holes in the boss building.

Pearl Plantation: Removed some holes in the boss building.

Pearl Plantation: Improved interactive windows readability in the boss building.

Pearl Plantation: Added cover around the stairs.

Pelican Island Prison: Added cover around the stairs.

Reeve’s Quarry: Improved cover for the ladder on the West side.

Upper DeSalle: Removed some holes in the boss building.

Weeping Stone Mill: Extended the wall at the boss building entrance by the big metal doors.

Weeping Stone Mill: Lowered the interactive lantern in the upper tower of the boss building.

Added 4 new spawn points: On the Northeast side of Lower DeSalle. South of Lower DeSalle. Northwest of Kingsnake Mine. Between Fort Bolden and Darin Shipyard.



AI

Fixed an issue that caused AI to take the wrong pose when being spawned in.

Fixed an issue that caused Scrapbeak and Butcher getting stuck on stairs.

Fixed an issue that caused the boss to take the wrong pose when starting the banishing process.

Fixed an animation issue on the Assassin’s melee attacks.

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused the bomblance explosion to be positioned slightly incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused gunshots to be inaudible when in Dark Sight and behind a wall.

Fixed an issue that caused background ambience to be played incorrectly when loading into a mission.

Weapons

Fixed an issue that caused some Hunter skins with gloves to obscure sight when looking through a scope.

Reduced the chance for projectiles (IE throwing knives, etc) to despawn when stuck to a despawning AI.

Fixed an issue that allowed weapons with two ammo slots to receive one extra bullet when taking two ammo types.

Fixed an issue that stopped a Player from sprinting immediately after throwing a throwing axe.

Fixed an issue that caused the Winfield M1873 Aperture to have a higher recoil when the aperture sight was flipped down.

Fixed an issue that displayed the Caldwell Rival 78 hammer incorrectly after shooting.

Fixed an issue that prevented you from reloading single shot weapons when a reload or ammo switch was interrupted by vaulting or switching weapons.

World

Global

Fixed clipping and floating objects around all three maps.

Stillwater

Fixed an ammo box that was not interactable when the Butcher was spawned in Chapel of Madonna Noire.

Fixed a sliding gate that was incorrectly aligned in Stillwater Bend.

Fixed a spot where Hunters could get stuck on the Reynard Mill & Lumber roof.

Adjusted the render distances of Alain & Son’s Fish, Cyprus Huts, Davant Ranch, Healing Waters Church, and Stillwater Bend.

Lawson

Adjusted the render distances of C&A Lumber, Fort Carmick, Ironworks, and Maw Battery.

DeSalle