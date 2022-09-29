Update, Version 20220928

English

##########Content############

Water, dirty water, and fire extinguisher can now cause damage to fire slimes.

Changed the way of fire extinguisher works, it's now built-in scripts, not events.

An item that can both cause damage and have fire element attribution now heal fire slimes instead of harming them.

A skill that can both cause damage and have fire element attribution now heal fire slimes instead of harming them.

Fire slimes are now immune to burning.

Special attribution that applies effects on close-range attackers is now displayed in a character's special attribution UI. (Fire Slimes retaliate with burning effects on attackers.)

Special attribution UI now displays a list of effects the character can apply during their attack. (Some may be from weapons, and some may be from the character themselves. For example, Fire Slimes can cause burning even without a special weapon.)

##########System#############

Reverted the change that stops updating enemies when the battle is concluded.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a typo in the English text of the business person's background description.

Fixed a bug that long-range physical attackers can get burned when attacking fire slimes.

Fixed a bug that fire slimes may "pollute" a weapon's plus_state_set list.

简体中文

##########Content############

水、脏水、灭火器现在会对火焰史莱姆造成伤害。

改变了灭火器的机制，现在是依靠脚本触发而非事件。

具有火属性的会造成伤害的物品现在会治疗火焰史莱姆而非对其造成伤害。

具有火属性的会造成伤害的技能现在会治疗火焰史莱姆而非对其造成伤害。

火焰史莱姆现在免疫燃烧状态。

对近战攻击者施加负面状态的特殊属性现在会显示在角色的特殊属性列表中。（火焰史莱姆对于攻击其的近战攻击者会施加烧伤效果。）

特殊属性界面现在会显示一个角色攻击时可以造成的效果。（部分来自武器，部分来自角色本身。比如，火焰史莱姆自身具有攻击时让目标燃烧的效果。）

##########System#############

撤销了在战斗结束后不更新敌人角色的变动。

##########DEBUG##############

修复了英文文本中打工人主角背景中的一处错别字。

修复了远程物理攻击者攻击火焰史莱姆时也会被烧伤的Bug。

修复了火焰史莱姆可能污染一件武器的plus_state_set列表的Bug。