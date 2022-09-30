Update 1.3.7

Dear Mechanics,

We continue to fix the reported bugs by our community. This week, our main goal was to fix the bug which caused to generate brand new tanks in excavation missions. Together with that, we get rid of a few smaller ones too.

1.3.7

Fixed:

M18 Hellcat, BT-7 and Goliath had wrong material states (they looked as brand new)

In some rare situations, saves were not transferred correctly from older builds

M18 Hellcat engine manifold exhausts were floating in the air

M18 Hellcat unable to assemble crankshaft part A

Save icon won't appear when making autosave, custom or quick save

Missing wheel A for BT-7 in the shop

Improved:

Shadow on labels in Main Menu at the top

Several LOD’S settings for ammo

Thanks and have a good one!

DeGenerals



