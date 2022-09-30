 Skip to content

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 30 September 2022

Update 1.3.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Mechanics,

We continue to fix the reported bugs by our community. This week, our main goal was to fix the bug which caused to generate brand new tanks in excavation missions. Together with that, we get rid of a few smaller ones too.

1.3.7

Fixed:

  • M18 Hellcat, BT-7 and Goliath had wrong material states (they looked as brand new)
  • In some rare situations, saves were not transferred correctly from older builds
  • M18 Hellcat engine manifold exhausts were floating in the air
  • M18 Hellcat unable to assemble crankshaft part A
  • Save icon won't appear when making autosave, custom or quick save
  • Missing wheel A for BT-7 in the shop

Improved:

  • Shadow on labels in Main Menu at the top
  • Several LOD’S settings for ammo

Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals


