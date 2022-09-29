The Art & Graphic Design - DevDiary 5

Hello Directors!

Another Dev Diary is here and it's not the only good news we have! Until October 3, you can win free Steam keys for The Pegasus Expedition! All you have to do is follow a few simple steps on The Spaceshipper's Twitter. Simple enough, isn't it?

Previous installments:

The Pegasus Expedition features a large library of custom thematic artwork, used as one of the core methods of storytelling within the game. Feeding into the game’s narrative focus, art pieces are habitually used in a wide array of ways, ranging from dialogue and animated cutscenes to the instantiation of each event, crisis and side story, and illustrating the user interface views.

The game’s art style is semi-realistic, focusing on a dark and deep color palette to go hand in hand with its narrative themes. This ties the games down to earth “low-scifi” tone, which gives ground to mixing contemporary design into a sci-fi setting and giving natural artistic anchors for its realistic atmosphere.

Council views are the most common artwork seen in the dialogue view, and are the primary way of conducting dialogue with the game’s characters. The game’s most important factions each have their own council view, featuring a meeting room with each important character belonging to that faction. Each character’s sprites are created in a way that their facial expressions react to what’s being said and indicate who is talking at each given moment. The parallax effect, the same animation method that’s used in the cutscenes, brings additional depth and movement to the view.

Each culture, humans and aliens, have their own unique visual theme and appearance, which councils, character designs and 3D-models of ships and stations are designed to match to.

The game’s user interface is very simplistic to make it as clear and readable as possible, as the mechanical information the player needs to identify from it is very complex in many cases. The minimal but decorative look is designed to give any gameplay view an elegant and delicate feel.

And that’s it for today, a little peek to the artsy side of the game! The Pegasus Expedition is full of brilliant art for you to experience, so don’t forget to wishlist the game and join our Discord server to be the first one to see the updates about the game!