Hotfix 5 has pulled into station!

Gooooood morning! It's another bright, sunny day to seize -- your workers are ready. Listed below is fixes, chages and additions comprised in Hotfix 5.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Please don't hesitate to join us in the official Discord server

Bugfixes:

Fixed Train Presets UI showing invalid length

Fixed distribution center not connecting through roads after load

Fixed map not updating after rail signals being destroyed

Fixed Distribution centers connecting to targets with disconnected roads

Fixed stopped trains not updating their height upon load

Fixed a crash when removing mountains

Fixed a crash due to icons not being loaded with mods

Fixed a crash related to signals

Fixed a crash when having a big blueprint at the edge of the map

Fixed v.0.2.28 blueprint not loading

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1612770/Sweet_Transit/