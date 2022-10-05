 Skip to content

Sweet Transit update for 5 October 2022

Hotfix 5 has pulled into station!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gooooood morning! It's another bright, sunny day to seize -- your workers are ready. Listed below is fixes, chages and additions comprised in Hotfix 5.

Bugfixes:
  • Fixed Train Presets UI showing invalid length
  • Fixed distribution center not connecting through roads after load
  • Fixed map not updating after rail signals being destroyed
  • Fixed Distribution centers connecting to targets with disconnected roads
  • Fixed stopped trains not updating their height upon load
  • Fixed a crash when removing mountains
  • Fixed a crash due to icons not being loaded with mods
  • Fixed a crash related to signals
  • Fixed a crash when having a big blueprint at the edge of the map
  • Fixed v.0.2.28 blueprint not loading

