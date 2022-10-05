Hotfix 5 has pulled into station!

Gooooood morning! It's another bright, sunny day to seize -- your workers are ready. Listed below is fixes, chages and additions comprised in Hotfix 5.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Train Presets UI showing invalid length
- Fixed distribution center not connecting through roads after load
- Fixed map not updating after rail signals being destroyed
- Fixed Distribution centers connecting to targets with disconnected roads
- Fixed stopped trains not updating their height upon load
- Fixed a crash when removing mountains
- Fixed a crash due to icons not being loaded with mods
- Fixed a crash related to signals
- Fixed a crash when having a big blueprint at the edge of the map
- Fixed v.0.2.28 blueprint not loading
