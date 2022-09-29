 Skip to content

Super Perils of Baking update for 29 September 2022

01.016 Update and 64 bit / 32 bit branches

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this latest update for the Steam version of Super Perils of Baking (01.016) we have shifted to a 64 bit requirement. This is due to our engine GameMaker making this change to their export capabilities. If you want to play the game in 32 bit you can still do so by accessing the 32 bit branch. You can do this by right clicking the game within Steam, selecting properties, then the Betas tab. The 32 bit branch will be listed in a drop down menu that you can select there. No password is required.

Live today in update 01.016 are a number of small bug fixes, as well as the implementation of the Steam/Community screenshot function. We look forward to seeing the screenshots you guys will share with the community going forward.

