XPD-11803 XPLMGetFMSEntryInfo is always returning an outref of XPLM_NAV_NOT_FOUND.
XPD-11845 Fire test on 737-800 should stop when test switch is released back to neutral.
XPD-12182 When determining the min height required for the description widget, make sure to use the correct font.
XPD-12328 Phraseology issues for circuit instructions.
XPD-12438 AFIS should never issue any heading.
XPD-12582 Runway floats above airport and airplane goes through it.
XPD-12889 Background image in Planemaker stuck in zoom relative to geometry.
XPD-12894 CTD with Citation X dial.
XPD-12919 Crash after failing to file a flightplan due to invalid navaid.
XPD-12925 Pushback truck confirmation missing when not called from ATC dialog.
XPD-12976 Dynamic objects small update.
XPD-12981 As per reality, a330 needs to be able to turn OFF the wxr radar to turn ON the terrain-warning-map!
XPD-12992 C172SP analogue panel needs manipulator updated for the CDI2 instrument.
XPD-13008 SF50 has no internal rain sounds.
XPD-13014 Floating markings at KASE.
XPD-13016 PA18: Hide XPad holder when not in VR.
XPD-13017 R22: Hide XPad holder when not in VR.
XPD-13018 Hide xpad holder on F4.
XPD-13019 Bug in FMOD sound script of Citation X does not allow playing of altitude alert.
XPD-13049 Tailhook degrees dataref inop if no carrier.
XPD-13050 Plane maker ASDW keys stopped working to adjust model orientation.
XPD-13052 Crash Loading Aircraft Due to ASync Sound.
XPD-13053 Real weather download is loading crap data into X-Plane.
XPD-13068 No environment sound datarefs being passed as params to environmental bank.
X-Plane 12 update for 29 September 2022
X-Plane 12.00b5 fixes
