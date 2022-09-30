v0.19.10 Early Access 🏟️

Beta starts getting chunks of Oni content today, but we've got SO MUCH ready for stable builds too! The new skills change the game completely, as far as Progeny is concerned, and it will be an aspect that will get expanded further, I don't have a single doubt about it!

Make sure to peek into the Skill Repository to see all the ones you can get by standard means!

Size: 764.0 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː ❗️61 new unique skills added❗️ Any new Progeny will get automatically assigned one between the 8 available to each race!

ːswirliesː Oni Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

ːswirliesː Oni NPCs NSFW Animation #1 (2 versions) added

ːswirliesː Rabbit Princess NSFW Animation #4 added

ːswirliesː Oni PRINCE NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Oni NPCs can now be found inside the Stone Knife

ːswirliesː Recruits now also pass down special resistances and Skills

ːswirliesː Added "Babs' Potion Shop" reward! The Cauldron Pin will allow Babs to play any animation available in the game! This month's MINI releases this weekend only on our Patreon!

ːswirliesː Added the first 🕺 (C)hoose (Y)our (O)wn (P)rogeny NPC! Sakari can be found around Frozen Stick Village!

ːswirliesː Tweaked the chances to incur in rare Progeny Skills

ːswirliesː Holstauri can now use Claw weapons by default

ːswirliesː Mermaids can't use Shields anymore

ːswirliesː Crown items can now be used only by Princesses

ːswirliesː Princess Crown gets +10% DEF/MDF + 25% LUK

ːswirliesː Costume balance: "Sacred Ankh" for Cat Princess and Progeny, from +100% MDF/LUK to +50% MDF/LUK

ːswirliesː Costume balance: "War Starter" for Dog Princess and Progeny, from +75% MDF/LUK to +50% MDF/LUK

ːswirliesː Costume balance: "Reined Ride" for Wyvern Princess and Progeny, from +100% AGI to +3 Lust

ːswirliesː Costume balance: "Acid Armor" for Slime Princess and Progeny, from +200% MDF to +100% MDF

ːswirliesː Costume balance: "Bartender" for Kobold/Human/Globlin Princess and Progeny get +1 Love +1 Wealth/+1 Love +1 Lust/+1 Lust +1 Wealth

ːswirliesː Costume balance: "Beaming Bride" for Eldritch Princess get +2 Love +2 Wealth

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed "King" Accessory giving Life Steal even without points spent in Love

Removed Status tab from Menu

ːswirliesː Fixed weird slimes having normal dialogues in the Slime Pool

ːswirliesː Fixed some events placement around the Clocktown

ːswirliesː Fixed Poison Res. not showing in the Level Up menu after being fed the "Floral Tea" item

ːswirliesː Fixed rain onset after resting inside Little Mice Inn

ːswirliesː Fixed mismatched cat Progeny expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed depositing Progeny in the Daycare not healing their status afflictions

ːswirliesː Fixed additional party members in REMIX Mode not starting at full HP/MP

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Lizard magic possibly lowering HPs to 0

ːswirliesː Fixed being able to rest in Rabbit's Inn for free

ːswirliesː Fixed some Sakari dialogue checks

ːswirliesː Fixed huge-sized Oni NPCs sprites

ːswirliesː Fixed Reined Ride not sealing the Head slot of the equipment

ːswirliesː Fixed Acid Armor sealing the Head slot of the equipment

ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame end bugging if the player was underwater at the time

Beta Branch only:

ːswirliesː Oni Content!

ːswirliesː Oni Event I is now playable! Event II comes next week and only on Beta!

ːswirliesː Fang Princess has now her battle system ready.

ːswirliesː The first areas of the Oni Reign are now visitable (Oni Passage/Colosseum/Infirmary) and more are ready for the next events!