Update v1.1.0.0

Hello, adventurers!

We have a new update with some fixes and changes. Our plan to release the big update is still up and it should come anytime in the next week of October. Thanks again for all the feedback.

News

Updated the map with a brand new look! Zoom-in and out, check the new detailed island maps and enjoy the new colorful design! (To open the new zoom mode, press the zoom button in the map menu);

New virtual keyboard for players that are using a controller/gamepad;

Add tourist names on top of their heads;

Added lots of new decorations for your house;

Added the new decoration system for shops: shops will become more efficient at selling goods if they are well decorated! So use your imagination and decorate around them to your heart’s content.

Changes

Removed some logs to increase performance;

You can now see the working area of sprinklers and power generators;

Redesigned the staff menu into a brand new separate screen;

Improved social XP gain (now it will level up faster);

Improvements in the game events (Improved Halloween event by making the collectibles easier to obtain).

Fixes