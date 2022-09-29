 Skip to content

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem update for 29 September 2022

Online Downtime Extended

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

the backend migration will take some more time. We're aiming for the online services to be back around 6PM CET.
We will inform you, as soon as the services are back!

Greetings

Changed depots in wolcen_internal branch

[Testing] Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Depot 424372
