Online Downtime Extended

Hello everyone!
the backend migration will take some more time. We're aiming for the online services to be back around 6PM CET.
We will inform you, as soon as the services are back!
Greetings
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone!
the backend migration will take some more time. We're aiming for the online services to be back around 6PM CET.
We will inform you, as soon as the services are back!
Greetings
Changed depots in wolcen_internal branch