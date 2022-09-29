 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 29 September 2022

Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Patchnotes via Steam Community
You journeyed into the howling dark, but your deeds will not be remembered...

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Eaglestrike Unremembered Defiance armor coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

You can have it in any color you like, so long as it's blue!

Grab the Halite Storm bundle to acquire the Halite Storm coating for your EAGLESTRIKE armor, MK50 Sidekick, and CQS48 Bulldog.

Visit the Shop to go blue now!

