刻一刻ト浦 update for 29 September 2022

■Minor updates■

Share · View all patches · Build 9617777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what the update includes!

Scene ： Contents of the update
Game: You can use items by pressing the space key without opening the pause screen.
Game: Fixed a mistake in the layer setting of enemy bullets in Stage 5.
Game: Fixed a bug where activating a bomb while being hit by bullets would cause the player to become invincible after the bomb was finished.
Game: Fixed a bug that prevented the use of the sazanqua hair ornament during KIK.
Game: The volume of the sound effect when the KIK is finished has been increased.
Game: Changed the physical strength values of some bosses.
Game: The number of times an effect occurs when attacking a boss has been increased.
Title: Fixed a problem where the Game start options were difficult to see.

