■Minor updates■

Here's what the update includes!

Game: You can use items by pressing the space key without opening the pause screen.

Game: Fixed a mistake in the layer setting of enemy bullets in Stage 5.

Game: Fixed a bug where activating a bomb while being hit by bullets would cause the player to become invincible after the bomb was finished.

Game: Fixed a bug that prevented the use of the sazanqua hair ornament during KIK.

Game: The volume of the sound effect when the KIK is finished has been increased.

Game: Changed the physical strength values of some bosses.

Game: The number of times an effect occurs when attacking a boss has been increased.

Title: Fixed a problem where the Game start options were difficult to see.