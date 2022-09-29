 Skip to content

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 29 September 2022

Minor Patch for Release 0.16.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing images for new units
  • Fixed purple patches on post-game loading screen
  • Bhishma's power description has been updated to match the balancing change

