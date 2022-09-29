 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlocks Entanglement update for 29 September 2022

Update 29th September 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9617709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved insulation from perks.
Reduced maximum AI in Locations / based on difficulty.
Increased length of time dead bodies remain.
Obelisk exchange rates are capped so that they don't get too bad.

Changed files in this update

Warlocks Entanglement Content Depot 1755111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link