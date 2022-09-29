Improved insulation from perks.
Reduced maximum AI in Locations / based on difficulty.
Increased length of time dead bodies remain.
Obelisk exchange rates are capped so that they don't get too bad.
Warlocks Entanglement update for 29 September 2022
Update 29th September 2022
