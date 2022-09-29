 Skip to content

Warlocks Quarry update for 29 September 2022

Update 29th September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved insulation from perks.
Reduced maximum AI in Locations / based on difficulty.
Increased length of time dead bodies remain.
Obelisk exchange rates are capped so that they don't get too bad.

