MEGA UPDATE: Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded

We are very proud of this new version that comes with a lot of stuff and a name rebranding.

3 New awesome missions

3 New weapons (Auto-9, Uzi and

Worldwide and cross platform leaderboards even for ducks game, Who will be the King?

Revamped graphics

Weapons purchased will be permanent, consumables are removed

Infinite continues (if you can afford them)

Online progression saved linked to your Steam account

Improved co-op mode

Optimization boost

And many more little improvements