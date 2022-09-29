MEGA UPDATE: Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded

We are very proud of this new version that comes with a lot of stuff and a name rebranding.
- 3 New awesome missions
- 3 New weapons (Auto-9, Uzi and
- Worldwide and cross platform leaderboards even for ducks game, Who will be the King?
- Revamped graphics
- Weapons purchased will be permanent, consumables are removed
- Infinite continues (if you can afford them)
- Online progression saved linked to your Steam account
- Improved co-op mode
- Optimization boost
And many more little improvements
Changed files in this update