Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded update for 29 September 2022

MEGA UPDATE: Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded

Build 9617696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are very proud of this new version that comes with a lot of stuff and a name rebranding.

  • 3 New awesome missions
  • 3 New weapons (Auto-9, Uzi and
  • Worldwide and cross platform leaderboards even for ducks game, Who will be the King?
  • Revamped graphics
  • Weapons purchased will be permanent, consumables are removed
  • Infinite continues (if you can afford them)
  • Online progression saved linked to your Steam account
  • Improved co-op mode
  • Optimization boost

And many more little improvements

