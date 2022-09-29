DESPOT'S GAME 1.0 IS NOW AVAILABLE!

DESPOT'S GAME LEAVES EARLY ACCESS

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1227280/Despots_Game_Dystopian_Army_Builder/

We kept the game in the dark and deep dungeon of Early Access for almost a year. All this time, we were working on the balance and posting GIFs on Twitter adding new stuff to the game. The “Brawl” mode, buttons (consumable items used between battles), the new mutation tree, new enemies and whatnot—it was a busy couple of months for us. And it’s all for you, puny humans. Now come on and pat yourselves on the back: you’ve been honored by the Despot.

But enough compliments, let’s get straight to the point. The final version is now LIVE, so let’s see what we have in store for you.

VERSION 1.0

6 new quests in addition to the existing 4! Tired of looking for the T-virus? Start an epic adventure of distributing flyers on the level! 📄

Unique abilities for the Tier 5 weapons! A banana-bomb for every skilled thrower! 🍌💣

9 new killer musical tracks—3 for each of the 3 biomes! It’s a pure banger, the best album of the 3000s! 🎸

Free buttons to start a run with! Issued for reaching level 4 in your previous run. No more restarting runs over and over again—better get that bonus and take advantage of it, puny human!

The ability to select what medals are showcased on the online "King of the Hill" leaderboards! Besides that, we added a couple of new medals. The Despot loves those things!

Reworked balance! Huge thanks to puny humans in our Discord server: a lot of the changes have been made based on their amazing feedback! #NotSoPuny

CHALLENGES DLC IS OUT

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089800/Despots_Game__Challenges/

The first Despot’s Game DLC is set on the freaking moon and features 20 non-random challenges. The add-on is paid, but the first three challenges are available for free to everyone, so you can check them out and see if it’s your thing before giving money to the Despot!

The DLC is automatically added to your library if you purchased the game while it was in Early Access.

Challenges DLC represents what the game would look like if it was an arcade title with puzzle-based missions rather than a permadeath roguelike.

It's time to wrap up the last King of the Hill season of the Early Access phase: Season 17

THE WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇Pragmantis (formerly known as Lectrice)[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈Дранiк[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉DrunkMantis[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Congratulations to the winners. All three will receive a special final season prize: Steam keys for any game of their choosing from the tinyBuild catalog. Please contact George Kulko via Steam to claim your prizes.

The 1st season of Version 1.0 starts now and ends on October 20th at 18:00 CET.