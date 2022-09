Share · View all patches · Build 9617671 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Dear Users,

Thank you for supporting Gest! for long time.

And, please excuse me for not updating Gest! for long time.

This update fixes many minor bugs and some major bugs.

< Fixes >

Fixed VCRUNTIME140.dll issue.

Fixed dangling reference bug. -> Now Gest! launches without any issues!

Added logs for debug purpose.

Changed logic to prevent dangling reference.

Fixed memory leaking.

I'm always thankful for your patience.

Thank you.

Jio Choi.