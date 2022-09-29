Update 0.51 Patch Notes

Hello Hatchlings, today we have wonderful news! We have finally managed to fix the problems with our saving and loading system and made major improvements on the checkpoint system! Both are now working as intended and should be stable once more. With this out of the way, we're able to turn our attention to the next pressing matter, the settings window. This needs heavy redesign and to function as one would expect from a settings window. It currently does not work with half the settings and it doesn't actually show what settings you are using if you close and reopen the window. So we will be working over the next few days to completely revamp that one so that it's more streamlined and better fitted to work across the board. For now, enjoy the new checkpoint system and being able to keep all of your progress finally!
Added
Added several new checkpoint areas to each level currently in the game
Added a new "Now Saving" animation in the top right corner when touching a checkpoint
Added indicators for where checkpoints are at making it easier to find them
Added the framework for "level skipping" if you happen to lose your save data and want to skip back to where you were. This is not fully implemented yet, but it's core is there.
Added 3 new collectibles in later levels
Added a new type of enemy in the Tempest Valley
Changed
Further changed the water water works to hopefully eliminate even more potential lag
Changed several trees to be more optimized with the amount of polies in each
Changed the location of a critter spawner in the Ketek Canyon to make them stop spawning in the ground
Changed how the Tortoise critter interacts with Tirsy
Changed where 2 barriers were to further open up part of the Tempest Valley
Changed the HP values to 2 critter (Pebblemite Alpha, and Pebblemite) to make them more on par with their desired HP
Changed the lighting in several caves to be more effective at illuminating the caves.
Fixed
Fixed all current problems with the Saving/Loading system. Tested and confirmed these are all working a intended now.
Fixed the Dragon heart not tracking when placed on the center of the rotating statues puzzle
Fixed various "stuck animations" with several critters
Fixed the spawns for Polar Bears in the Cryoburr Pass
Fixed the snow particles in the Cryoburr Pass
Fixed the pumpkin not being moveable in the Tempest Valley
Fixed underwater swimming to be a bit more smooth (was sticking half the time and just sliding the character rather than her swimming)
Fixed the missing texture on the seaweed in the Tempest Valley
Fixed a missing stone in the Tempest Valley (was required to get up to a higher spot but was not appearing ingame)
Fixed an issue with certain vapor platforms not being able to be frozen in Tempest Valley
Fixed an issue preventing collision with the Windstreams in the Windweaver Cove
Fixed falling through a section of floor in the Windweaver Cove
