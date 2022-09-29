 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Curious Expedition 2 update for 29 September 2022

3.1.3 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9617506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MORE POWER (to your Robots)!

  • Fixed Charged Robot status not giving correct dice in event challenges
  • Fixed Charged Robot status not increasing in level when character is promoted
  • Fixed Mysterious Eggs not being compostable
  • Fixed Jellyfish Tentacle not properly being Frozen or Thawed along with the Jellyfish
  • Fixed badly positioned Tamed Giant Crab in combat
  • Fixed missing dice when starting combat at zero health while mounted
  • Fixed crash when generating some Archipelago maps
  • Fixed Mountain shrine aftermath effecting the wrong shrine sometimes
  • Fixed character becoming cropped or invisible when having the new Robotic Equipment equipped
  • Fixed camera movement not completing when teleporting in Celestial Shores
  • Fixed left analogue stick on controller causing Rest/Wait to be cancelled
  • Fixed music stutter at Golden Pyramid

Changed files in this update

CE2 win64 Depot 1040231
  • Loading history…
CE2 win64 DLC1 Depot 1690330
  • Loading history…
CE2 win64 DLC2 Depot 1751920
  • Loading history…
CE2 win64 DLC3 Depot 1751921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link