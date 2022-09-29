3.1.3 Patch notes

MORE POWER (to your Robots)!
- Fixed Charged Robot status not giving correct dice in event challenges
- Fixed Charged Robot status not increasing in level when character is promoted
- Fixed Mysterious Eggs not being compostable
- Fixed Jellyfish Tentacle not properly being Frozen or Thawed along with the Jellyfish
- Fixed badly positioned Tamed Giant Crab in combat
- Fixed missing dice when starting combat at zero health while mounted
- Fixed crash when generating some Archipelago maps
- Fixed Mountain shrine aftermath effecting the wrong shrine sometimes
- Fixed character becoming cropped or invisible when having the new Robotic Equipment equipped
- Fixed camera movement not completing when teleporting in Celestial Shores
- Fixed left analogue stick on controller causing Rest/Wait to be cancelled
- Fixed music stutter at Golden Pyramid
Changed files in this update