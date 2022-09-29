Dome Keeper Patch 1

Hello Keepers!

A patch is out now that squashes some pesky bugs and adds in controller vibration and an anti-cheat system, to name a few!

Full patch notes below:

Version v41.2

Fixed crashes when loading a savegame, related to Mineral Tree and Shield

Added anti-cheat system for Prestige Mode

Some players with non-Latin characters in their names did not see their names on the leaderboards. Fixed implementing a new font

Match modifiers have been changed to checkboxes instead of buttons

Fixed keeping a gadget not working, when the previously saved gadget was chosen again

Fixed Pet and Map Size unlocks vanishing, if game was immediately quit after the run

Added controller vibration. Options now has a setting for vibration strength.

Small SFX tweaks in the Beast and Big Tick monsters

Raw fury logo now fullscreen in 21:9

Fixed UI not being responsive to joystick anymore, if an alternative key mapping was applied

Fixed snow overlay being offset in world 3

This is just the beginning for Dome Keeper, we intend to keep up with any fixes as well as provide more content for you to enjoy, but more news regarding that next week 👀

We have a list of known issues in the discussions thread here on Steam, so keep an eye on that too!

Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1637320/Dome_Keeper/