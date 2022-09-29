 Skip to content

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 update for 29 September 2022

NEW! Changes to Ultimate Edition Content redemption on Steam

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 update for 29 September 2022

Build 9617390

What is changing ?
You can now collect your Ultimate Edition content by clicking on the Redeem button found next to the Play button when you choose FIFA 23 in the library.

  • Once you click the Redeem button, a confirmation screen will appear asking you to confirm your rewards redemption, as well as informing you that the game isn’t eligible for a refund after redemption

  • Your rewards will appear the next time you launch the game.

  • Steam standard refund policy will apply only if you do not redeem the ultimate edition content.

Why is it changing?
We are implementing a new process to redeem the Ultimate Edition content for FIFA23 on Steam to avoid fraud, so that FIFA 23 and FIFA 23 Ultimate Team stay fair and fun for everyone.

For quick tips and rules for playing FIFA23 in a secure environment, please visit https://help.ea.com/in/help/fifa/fifa-rules/

