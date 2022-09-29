 Skip to content

Panzer Arena: Prologue update for 29 September 2022

Update Notes 29/09/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9617328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • prepared some work so players can host their own sessions (for when servers go offline)
  • Added minimum 4 bots ( instead of 1 previously )
  • Gave bots random names
  • Bots will now sometimes jump to try and avoid shots or up to slopes
  • Bots will try and use dash after jump for a combo movement
  • Bots will pick slightly better positioning when attacking ( could make them even smarter but I think they should stay semi-dumb )
  • Misc fixes.

