- prepared some work so players can host their own sessions (for when servers go offline)
- Added minimum 4 bots ( instead of 1 previously )
- Gave bots random names
- Bots will now sometimes jump to try and avoid shots or up to slopes
- Bots will try and use dash after jump for a combo movement
- Bots will pick slightly better positioning when attacking ( could make them even smarter but I think they should stay semi-dumb )
- Misc fixes.
Panzer Arena: Prologue update for 29 September 2022
Update Notes 29/09/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update