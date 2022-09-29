 Skip to content

天师 update for 29 September 2022

2022/09/29更新

Share · View all patches · Build 9617130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

《天师》稳定版同步测试版（版本1.1.50.12）
1.浴火神法任务添加条件限制出现
2.死亡复活 气血值跟描述不符bug修正
3.禁止野外可以使用仓库内道具
4.六级药林产出bug修正
5.修复房间建筑升级存在负天数的状况
6.迷宫有105%探索bug修正
7.金雷炼体阵出现金甲僵尸多次提示bug修正,阴煞阵增加资质上限限制
8.删除部分（含道具）阵法不返回道具bug修正
9.修复：平安符重复消耗bug。

Changed files in this update

win64 Depot 1475431
