Total Factory update for 29 September 2022

Some improvements and fixes

-The camera can now be moved a little further from the character.
-Added a new camera feature, by holding the left control you can now "look around".
-Added a new button "look around" in the key binding menu, by default it is Left Control.
-Fixed a bug due to which at night the harvesters glowed too much.

