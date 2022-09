**

Quote of the Patch

**

"If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” - Fredrick Douglass

Hello mechanics. Whatever is in our way we are getting rid of it. We fixed some bugs and optimized the game. Thank you all for your support. List of changes below:

Removed unused fields in Customizer in Museum

Added the ability to skip the tutorial

Fixed Pop-in for models in Yard

Fixed tools not snapping at close distance

Experience a realistic simulator game of being a Tank Mechanic





