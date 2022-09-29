 Skip to content

Second Thoughts update for 29 September 2022

Version 1.0.4 Update

Version 1.0.4 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a post game so that you can view the data on all the subjects after making your final choice.
  • Made it clear that you can press ESC to return to subject list.
  • Decreased time between specific transitions to keep the flow of the game moving.
  • Changed game ending to go to post game view rather than closing the game.

