Share · View all patches · Build 9616786 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 10:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to Vault Opening in Shelter69!

Take part in 3-day event, unlock new sexscenes & gather Vault Coins!

Gain Bonus Scene by purchasing one of time-limited offers or get it later in the Vault!

Check out our social media:

Facebook JNTGames

Facebook INTERMARUM

Twitter INTERMARUM

Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/[img]