Dear Commander:

Thank you for your support to Book of Yog. In order to bring you a better gaming experience, we will open a new server: Asia_6 at 16:30 on Sept. 30th (UTC+8). The new server will have exclusive benefits, please pay attention to the official Discord Channel for details of the benefits.

Discord: https://discord.gg/CWqhwjVbSk

The Book of Yog Team