Slovak language update

Hey everyone!

Today we're bringing back the Slovak language version which became unavailable after the last Big Update with new in-game content.

Please note that your previously saved data is not compatible with the new language version. If you want to enjoy Janosik in a new language, you can select this language in the Main Menu and start a New Game.

If you like the game, we’d appreciate it if you could share it with your friends and leave a Steam review. Also, be sure to wishlist Janosik 2!

