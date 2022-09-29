 Skip to content

Janosik update for 29 September 2022

Slovak language update

Janosik update for 29 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Today we're bringing back the Slovak language version which became unavailable after the last Big Update with new in-game content.

Please note that your previously saved data is not compatible with the new language version. If you want to enjoy Janosik in a new language, you can select this language in the Main Menu and start a New Game.

If you like the game, we’d appreciate it if you could share it with your friends and leave a Steam review. Also, be sure to wishlist Janosik 2!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1640400/Janosik_2/

