9/30 Server Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON TEAM.

Server maintenance will be performed.

A new client patch also will be deployed. During this period, the server will not be available.

● Schedule

[KST/JST] Sep. 30, 14:00 - Sep. 30, 19:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)

[CST/SGT] Sep. 30, 13:00 - Sep. 30, 18:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)

[UTC] Sep. 30, 05:00 - Sep. 30, 10:00

[PT] Sep. 29, 22:00 - Sep. 30, 03:00 (Pacific Time)

*The schedule may be subject to change.