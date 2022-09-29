9/30 Server Maintenance Notice

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON TEAM.
Server maintenance will be performed.
A new client patch also will be deployed. During this period, the server will not be available.
● Schedule
[KST/JST] Sep. 30, 14:00 - Sep. 30, 19:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)
[CST/SGT] Sep. 30, 13:00 - Sep. 30, 18:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)
[UTC] Sep. 30, 05:00 - Sep. 30, 10:00
[PT] Sep. 29, 22:00 - Sep. 30, 03:00 (Pacific Time)
*The schedule may be subject to change.
Changed depots in testserver_protected branch