Release Notes for v1.0.4

New Features/Changes:
- Added "Box of Colors" palette to the Voxel Editor (the new default/official palette of RPG in a Box, created by community member andysphinx)
- Added cooldown setting for specifying a skill's real-time cooldown in seconds (zero if none), updated skill slot to darken and show timer when cooldown is active
- Added mouse sensitivity setting to the in-game options menu for adjusting the mouse sensitivity when looking around in first-person mode
- Added ability to directly reference a character's behavior via script (e.g. entity["some_npc"].behavior returns a codex of their behavior properties)
- Added ability to modify individual behavior settings for a character via script (e.g. entity["some_npc"].behavior["move_direction"] = NORTH)
- Added ability to modify or remove a storage/quick slot's item via script (e.g. widget["my_widget"].element["0001"].item = "ITEM_0001")
- Added ability to modify the stack size of a storage slot's item via script (e.g. widget["my_widget"].element["0001"].count += 1)
- Added ability to modify the scale of billboard sprites in the Map Editor (X/Y/Z values will be locked together)
- Added ability to stop the currently playing animation in the Voxel Editor by pressing the ESC key
- Increased maximum widget size in the Widget Editor to 64 columns by 36 rows (will allow a widget to cover the entire screen at 1920x1080)
- Updated Bauxite syntax to allow direct references to a character's inventory, which returns an array of codexes or null if a slot is empty (e.g. player.inventory)
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue in the default example game where console errors would display after taking the coins then returning to the chest to open/close it again
- Fixed issue with "Go To" dialogue node not jumping to the correct node in some cases when using the "Go To Node" option
- Fixed issue where null was being returned when getting the entity ID of an entity when stored in a variable (e.g. $my_entity.id)
- Fixed issue with accessing properties of "front_tile" and other related references not being accepted as valid syntax (e.g. player.front_tile.id)
- Fixed issue with the height of the default inventory widget being one row too large when displayed in the Widget Editor
