 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Telestians update for 29 September 2022

Version 1.6 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 9616646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Features:
    Experience Points!
    ** Each new level increases the unit's strength and/or hit points and/or movement points
     Gain experience points for surviving battles, taking over castles, searching ruins, completing quests, and more!
    *** Read the in-game Tome help for complete details
  • Updates:
    ** Tome additional entries added and clarifications
  • Bug fix:
    ** If a unit had lost a hit point from battle, and then the game was saved before a new turn, loading that saved game caused the unit to have their max hit points set incorrectly

Changed files in this update

Telestians Content Depot 1869511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link