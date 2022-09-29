- New Features:
Experience Points!
** Each new level increases the unit's strength and/or hit points and/or movement points
Gain experience points for surviving battles, taking over castles, searching ruins, completing quests, and more!
*** Read the in-game Tome help for complete details
- Updates:
** Tome additional entries added and clarifications
- Bug fix:
** If a unit had lost a hit point from battle, and then the game was saved before a new turn, loading that saved game caused the unit to have their max hit points set incorrectly
Telestians update for 29 September 2022
Version 1.6 has been released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
