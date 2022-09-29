Pirate Addition - EA Update

We now have pirates that will make attacks on you space station! How frequent is based on difficulty, defenses, if your trading beacon is on and if a trader is nearby. Quite basic in the pirates attack at the moment (lasers, mining droids, traders), but the functionality is there now for me to easily add targets as i add pirate damage to walls/items. And to change pirates abilities.

Also have a new scrap/debris space item to watch out for. These are generated via destroyed ships, turrets (and future destroyed structure/items). Currently they act as just something that can damage your station. But in the future this will be a resource to capture and process into metal.

As it's been a few weeks since last update, quite a fixes and improvements as well.

Full change notes:-

Pirate attack event added.

New scrap space item.

Optimize turret detection of meteoroids.

Optimize meteoroid collision checking.

Improve droid repair job checking (cancels movement).

Fix: Few issues with placing saved stations into scenarios (wrong dock positions, time system, storage capacities).

Fix: Saved games difficulty modifiers not saved.

Fix: Asteroids belt on/off not being saved.

Fix: Particles being drawn to pause screen.

Fix: Incorrect particle system use by asteroid belt.

Fix: Trading screen could buy ore, even when destinations in use.

Fix: Trading screen now shows n/a on ore trade if no source/destination available,

Cheers

Nick