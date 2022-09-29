Pirate Addition - EA Update

We now have pirates that will make attacks on you space station! How frequent is based on difficulty, defenses, if your trading beacon is on and if a trader is nearby. Quite basic in the pirates attack at the moment (lasers, mining droids, traders), but the functionality is there now for me to easily add targets as i add pirate damage to walls/items. And to change pirates abilities.
Also have a new scrap/debris space item to watch out for. These are generated via destroyed ships, turrets (and future destroyed structure/items). Currently they act as just something that can damage your station. But in the future this will be a resource to capture and process into metal.
As it's been a few weeks since last update, quite a fixes and improvements as well.
Full change notes:-
- Pirate attack event added.
- New scrap space item.
- Optimize turret detection of meteoroids.
- Optimize meteoroid collision checking.
- Improve droid repair job checking (cancels movement).
- Fix: Few issues with placing saved stations into scenarios (wrong dock positions, time system, storage capacities).
- Fix: Saved games difficulty modifiers not saved.
- Fix: Asteroids belt on/off not being saved.
- Fix: Particles being drawn to pause screen.
- Fix: Incorrect particle system use by asteroid belt.
- Fix: Trading screen could buy ore, even when destinations in use.
- Fix: Trading screen now shows n/a on ore trade if no source/destination available,
