 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Space Outpost update for 29 September 2022

Pirate Addition - EA Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9616628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We now have pirates that will make attacks on you space station! How frequent is based on difficulty, defenses, if your trading beacon is on and if a trader is nearby. Quite basic in the pirates attack at the moment (lasers, mining droids, traders), but the functionality is there now for me to easily add targets as i add pirate damage to walls/items. And to change pirates abilities.

Also have a new scrap/debris space item to watch out for. These are generated via destroyed ships, turrets (and future destroyed structure/items). Currently they act as just something that can damage your station. But in the future this will be a resource to capture and process into metal.

As it's been a few weeks since last update, quite a fixes and improvements as well.

Full change notes:-

  • Pirate attack event added.
  • New scrap space item.
  • Optimize turret detection of meteoroids.
  • Optimize meteoroid collision checking.
  • Improve droid repair job checking (cancels movement).
  • Fix: Few issues with placing saved stations into scenarios (wrong dock positions, time system, storage capacities).
  • Fix: Saved games difficulty modifiers not saved.
  • Fix: Asteroids belt on/off not being saved.
  • Fix: Particles being drawn to pause screen.
  • Fix: Incorrect particle system use by asteroid belt.
  • Fix: Trading screen could buy ore, even when destinations in use.
  • Fix: Trading screen now shows n/a on ore trade if no source/destination available,

Cheers

Nick

Changed files in this update

Depot 1712111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link