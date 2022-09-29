Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 2.1.2

📃 HOTFIX 2.1.2

Today, we are releasing a small hotfix with a critical change for high-end Intel processors:

Addressed an issue which impacted the game performance when running on Intel’s “Raptor Lake” CPU.

END TURN CRASH: FIX INCOMING

We’re aware of an 'end turn crash' issue impacting some players. Until a permanent fix arrives in Update 2.2, we’ve opened two Steam Beta branches which will allow you to roll back and play on an earlier build:

rollback: Update 2.0 (crash not present)

Update 2.0 (crash not present) patch_2_1_1: Update 2.1.1 (crash may be present)

We apologize for the inconvenience this causes and will have it fixed up as soon as possible!

Update 2.2 is currently targeting October 18 as its release date! This major update includes a wide variety of changes and fixes to several outstanding issues impacting players—in addition to new features based on ongoing player feedback—as you all dive into Total War: WARHAMMER III and Immortal Empires:

End Turn Crash Fix: Coming soon.

Coming soon. Settlement Battles: Numerous adjustments are being made to the number of Settlement Battles encountered throughout a campaign. More details in the full notes next month!

Numerous adjustments are being made to the number of Settlement Battles encountered throughout a campaign. More details in the full notes next month! AI Improvements: Several adjustments are being made to the AI based on player feedback: they’ll be generally more aggressive, will scale better with their difficulty setting, should employ smarter tactics in Battle, and will (overall) be better allies and vassals, as well.

Several adjustments are being made to the AI based on player feedback: they’ll be generally more aggressive, will scale better with their difficulty setting, should employ smarter tactics in Battle, and will (overall) be better allies and vassals, as well. Split Ranked Queue: Choose between Land and Domination Battles!

Choose between Land and Domination Battles! New Endgame Crisis: Yes-yes…

Yes-yes… Regiments of Renown III: Our third Regiments of Renown pack is on the way!

Much more is on the way, so watch for the full release notes coming your way on October 18.